Newborn girl rescued from garbage dump in Delhi, discharged from hospital

A newborn girl, who was rescued from a garbage dump earlier this month from the Vasant Kunj area of the national capital, has been discharged from hospital and handed over to the representatives of the Delhi Council for Child welfare.

The baby girl is feeding well and is gaining weight.

"Presently, after the 11-day stay in the hospital, the baby is feeding well and gradually gaining weight (current weight is 2.5kg). The medical team at Fortis, Vasant Kunj is pleased to discharge her today, on October 18. She was handed over to the representatives from Delhi Council for Child Welfare (DCCW)/Child Welfare Committee (CWC), New Delhi, in the presence of the Delhi police team," a statement from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj said.

On October 8, a two-day-old girl found abandoned in a garbage dump in Harijan Basti of Rajokri village was brought to the hospital by Delhi police for treatment.

According to the hospital, "On October 8, a newborn baby girl was brought to the emergency ward of Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj by local police after she was discovered in a trash can. She weighs about 2.1 kg and was hypothermic, wet, with an animal bite mark near her right leg, and had low oxygen saturation. In addition, the baby had jaundice and respiratory distress for which oxygen support was required. A team of doctors led by Dr Md Nadeem, HOD- Emergency and Dr Rahul Nagpal, Director and HOD, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj immediately intervened and took the baby in their care."

The baby girl was discovered by two people who were passing by and alerted the police.

"She was placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where she was stabilized. Her temperature was maintained with an infant warmer, antibiotics were given along with oxygen support and her sugar level was managed. The baby was anaemic for which treatment was initiated and all relevant blood, radiological and ultrasonological tests were carried out. An echocardiogram revealed a patent ductus arteriosus (a persistent opening between the two major blood vessels leading from the heart), which was treated without surgery," the hospital further said.

On preliminary examination, it appeared that the baby was born less than 24-48 hours ago, was looking blue and her body weight was only two kilograms, lower than the usual weight for a newborn.

Despite efforts by the government and other stakeholders, as per the latest data available, India has 29.6 million orphaned and abandoned children as per UNICEF.

Delhi topped the list among states with the highest number of infants abandoned in any city in India between 2015-2020 according to the National Crime Records Bureau 2020 report.

Among other states, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat registered a high number of abandoned babies, foeticide and infanticides combined within the same period.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor