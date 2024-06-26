Newly-elected Trinamool MLAs skip Guv’s invitation for oath ceremony, stage dharna at Assembly

Kolkata, June 26 Two newly-elected Trinamool Congress legislators, namely Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar and Reyat Sarkar from Bhagawangola, ignored the invitation from West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose to go to Raj Bhavan and participate in the swearing-in ceremony.

Instead the duo sat on a demonstration within the state Assembly premises and demanded that the Governor come there to administer the oaths.

Both carried posters saying, “Waiting for the arrival of Hon. Governor for oath” and also their certificates of election.

“I don’t know if I will be able to declare myself a legislator even after getting elected. I do not know whether I will be able to provide services to the people whose votes got me elected. The Governor should make it clear who will administer our oath and that should be intimated to the Assembly, which is supposed to be our workplace as MLAs,” Banerjee said.

“We want to take oath as MLAs. And hence we are waiting with our election certificates and other relevant documents. The Governor should ensure that we are able to participate in the oath ceremony,” Sarkar said.

The development creates grave uncertainty regarding the participation of Banerjee and Sarkar in the proceedings of the House as MLAs.

Raj Bhavan authorities have made it clear that as per constitutional provisions the Governor has the last word with regard to the oath ceremony and if any legislator participates in those proceedings without the Governor’s clearance, it can invite penalties.

The Speaker of West Bengal Assembly has already said that if necessary he would draw the attention of President Murmu to the matter.

