Newly married Kerala couple attacked on way to post-wedding shoot, five held

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Aug 19 Five youths, including three brothers, were arrested in Pathanamthitta district for allegedly attacking and injuring a newly married couple who were on their way to a post-wedding photoshoot function, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Nedumpara in Kallooppara near Mallappally in the district on Sunday evening when the couple, Mukesh Mohan of Nedumpara Kolanikkalmala and his bride Deeptimol of Kurichi near Kottayam, were on their way for a post-wedding shooting.

The accused have been arrested on Monday night and will be produced in a court on Tuesday, said the police.

According to the Keezhvaypoor police, the incident took place when the accused, riding motorbikes, intercepted the couple’s car, blocked its path, and assaulted them, injuring the duo.

Four of the arrested men have been identified as Abhijith Aji (27), his brothers Akhiljith (25) and Amaljith (22), and their associate Mayookhnath (20), all residents of Mannaancherrimala, in Kallooppara of the district.

During the assault, the rear windshield of the couple’s car was smashed, and the doors were damaged.

The accused have been booked for unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, physical assault, and causing property damage.

The police, probing the incident, revealed that the attack was motivated by an old rivalry between Mukesh and the accused, adding that they were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The police said that an offence has also been registered against Mukesh based on the complaint of the accused, but no arrest has been made so far in this case.

Nearly a year ago, during the wedding of accused Abhijith, a quarrel had broken out between his friends and the associates of Mukesh.

The police stated that the enmity from that clash appeared to have continued, culminating in the attack on Sunday.

The police said that during the investigation, it was found that Akhiljith and Amaljith have offences registered against them in a previous assault case at Keezhvaipur police station in the district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor