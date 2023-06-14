Newlyweds killed in road accident in Karnataka

Vijayapura (Karnataka), June 14 In a tragic incident, a recently married couple was killed in a road accident in Vijayapura traffic police station limits in Vijayapura district.

The deceased were identified as 31-year-old Honamalla Teradala and 24-year-old Gayathri. The couple was married on May 22.

According to police, the incident took place near Solapur bypass in the outskirts of Vijayapura on Tuesday night. The deceased were travelling on a bike and collided with a canter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor