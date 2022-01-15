Nexus with rowdies, 40 cops shunted out of Kancheepuram

Chennai, Jan 15 The Kancheepuram district police has cracked the whip on Police officers and constables who were in constant touch with goons and rowdies in the district.

Recently Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu districts were in the news for rowdy menace with extortion rackets controlled by goons and rowdies ruling the roost. In Chengalpattu district, two rowdies were recently killed by the police in an encounter after they had killed two persons in a gang rivalry.

A senior police officer told , "40 policemen including constables and officers were hand in glove with some rowdy elements and a modern police force cannot afford to be seen attached with such extortion rackets for the police to have the respect from the common public."

Senior police officers of Kancheepuram met with industrialists and businessmen with Additional District Superintendent of Police, Vellathurai heading the team and informing them that they should not pay any ransom or protection money to such extortionists and that police will act tough against such elements.

A highly placed officer in the Director-General of Police (DGP) office in Tamil Nadu told , "There will be a crackdown against erring police officers who are hand in glove with the rowdies and extortion rackets. We have already taken action against 40 police personnel and more will follow suit. You can see an added vigour among policemen after this action was taken as there was a feeling among the force that those who erred were protected. Strong political directive has come from the top against this and we will act tough in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallar districts to begin with as these are close to Chennai and several industries are flourishing there providing employment to thousands of people."

