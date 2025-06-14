NF Railway demolishes 29 unauthorised structures in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 14 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has conducted an eviction drive and demolished 29 unauthorised structures that had encroached on railway property, officials said on Saturday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that NFR has been actively conducting eviction drives to remove unauthorised encroachments on railway land across its jurisdiction.

He said as part of its commitment, a joint eviction drive was successfully conducted recently between Kamakhya temple and Guwahati railway stations to remove unauthorised encroachments on railway land.

The drive was aimed at clearing illegally occupied land to ensure the safety, cleanliness and operational integrity of the railway infrastructure, the CPRO said.

He said that the eviction was undertaken with the active participation and cooperation of multiple departments and security agencies. A total of 10 personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), 7 personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), 6 police personnel from Panbazar and Fancy Bazar Police stations and 20 staffs from the Senior Section Engineer/Permanent Way department were involved in the operation.

Their coordinated efforts led to the demolition of 29 unauthorised structures that had encroached on railway property, Sharma said. According to the NFR official, the entire operation was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner and no untoward incidents were reported during the course of the drive.

The Northeast Frontier Railway appreciates the prompt and effective action taken by all participating teams and remains committed to protecting railway land, enhancing passenger safety and facilitating future infrastructure development.

Awareness campaigns, surveillance patrols and strict enforcement actions are part of the strategic moves adopted by NFR and its protection unit to deter further unauthorised encroachments.

Passengers and stakeholders are urged to cooperate with railway authorities and report any unauthorised occupation of railway property, the CPRO said.

