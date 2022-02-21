NGT asks joint panel to probe waste dumping near Aravalli forest

New Delhi, Feb 21 The National Green Tribunal has directed a joint committee of Gurugram, and Faridabad District Magistrates, and other officials, to act on a complaint alleging dumping of solid waste and leachate at Bandhwari landfill site in the Aravalli ranges, affecting the fragile eco-system and wildlife of the forest area.

A bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi said that considering the seriousness of the allegations, it appears necessary to ascertain the factual position in the matter through a joint Committee of the Haryana Pollution Control Board, Divisional Forest Officers, and District Magistrates of Gurugram and Faridabad.

The applicant stated that the issue of Municipal Solid Waste Rules and discharge of leachate around Bandhwari landfill site was earlier raised and several directions recorded the fact that there has been a serious failure of authorities in performing the responsibility.

The Haryana Chief Secretary was directed to personally monitor the compliances periodically, it said.

On August 12, 2021, the Haryana Pollution Control Board had inspected the outlet of the leachate treatment plant and also the water body in the forest area nearby to the Bandhwari landfill and collected samples, it further read.

The analysis of the sample collected revealed that untreated leachate is being discharged in the forest area which has formed a kind of leachate pond, the complaint said, adding that dumping of the solid waste in the forest area of Aravalli falling in Faridabad and Gurugram is being done by Municipal Commissioners and District Magistrates.

Directing the authorities to look into the matter, the tribunal slated the matter for further hearing for May 27.

