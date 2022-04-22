NGT calls for strict protection of Noida's Surajpur wetland

New Delhi, April 22 The National Green Tribunal has directed the authorities to strictly follow the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 for the protection of the Surajpur wetland in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel-led principal bench was dealing with a recent application against encroachment in the area, next to the forest land, having potential for damage to the forest land and the wetland.

Acting on the plea, in December last year, the Tribunal had assigned a four-member expert committee to look into the matter.

Noting the importance of the Surajpur Wetland, which is a reserve forest and a habitat of several migratory and resident birds, the committee informed the green court that the area is totally fenced and there is no encroachment.

The land between the wetland boundary and under construction road project is owned by Greater Noida, and marked as a green area in Master Plan 2021, stated its report.

Further, the committee said that the green belt should be developed between the boundary of the west side of Surajpur wetland and the under-construction road. It is to be treated as a buffer zone and suggested that the Greater Noida Authority examine the master plan accordingly and implement it on the ground.

The State Pollution Control Board also said the Tribunal disposed of a similar grievance by noting that the road proposed was outside the wetland. "In view of above, no further order is necessary except to direct that Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 be strictly followed for the protection of the wetland in question," said the order dated April 19 disposing of the present grievance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor