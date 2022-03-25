NGT calls for vigilance after reported deaths of crocodiles in R'sthan

New Delhi, March 25 The National Green Tribunal has asked the District Forest Officer to maintain vigilance against any damage to the wildlife habitat while dealing with the issue of the reported deaths of over 50 crocodiles due to construction and beautification work in Kala Talab in Rajasthan's Kota. The NGT principal bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the State Pollution Control Board to take further remedial action in the light of the facts found.

Earlier, the green court had taken cognisance of the matter. The Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) Kota may ensure that no part of the pond land is encroached upon in any manner, as apprehended by the Member Secretary, State PCB. The catchment of the pond should be demarcated for protection from encroachment and prevent disposal of sewage and solid waste into the pond, the order dated March 23 said.

The District Magistrate, Kota, may ensure the protection of the pond in coordination with the concerned departments, the green court said and sought a report within one month.

In its reply, the UIT denied any work at the pond. However, domestic sewage is coming into the pond from the nearby residential colonies. "No evidence of death of crocodile was found in the pond," it said, adding that the pond is not part of the Chambal Crocodile Sanctuary which is at a distance of 3.5 km from Chambal river.

During the hearing, the Member Secretary, State PCB, said that after the submission of the report it has come to light that there are certain activities of UIT which may result in narrowing the pond.

The tribunal will hear the matter further on May 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor