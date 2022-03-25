NGT directs committee to suggest remedial action for dumping of toxic waste near Uttarakhand's Mansa Devi temple

National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed a joint Committee to undertake a visit to the sites in question and take remedial action to prevent dumping of waste and removing encroachment, following due process of law.

The direction of the Tribunal came on March 24 while hearing an application alleging dumping of toxic and other solid waste near Mansa Devi Temple complex by shopkeepers in Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve area and the failure of the concerned authorities of the reserve to take remedial action, thus, adversely affecting the health of the animals and birds.

The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that it is are of the view that the concerned authorities have to verify the facts and take remedial action to prevent encroachment as well as dumping of waste in the interest of the environment and public health.

"We direct a joint Committee comprising District Magistrate, Haridwar, State PCB, Director, Rajaji Tiger Reserve and nominee of District Legal Services Authority, Haridwar to undertake a visit to the sites in question and take remedial action," said the bench.

Tribunal further added that the said joint committee may also ensure remedial action against encroachment of seasonal rivulets in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, which dry during summer and violations of other environmental norms, such as dumping of waste.

"The Committee need not be limited to the violations alleged but may take note of any other non-compliances harming the National Park and remedy the same. The Director, Rajaji Tiger Reserve will be the nodal officer for coordination and compliance. An action taken report may be furnished within two months List for further consideration on 08.07.2022," said the bench.

There is a separate complaint about the encroachment of 0.075 hectare land on the way to the channel gate of Satsang Bhawan of Mansa Devi Temple complex, noted the bench.

( With inputs from ANI )

