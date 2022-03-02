NGT disposes of plea alleging groundwater extraction near Ramleela ground in Delhi

New Delhi, March 2 The National Green Tribunal has disposed of a plea alleging that groundwater is being illegally extracted by a club near Ramleela ground in Mangolpuri in the national capital.

An NGT bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal was hearing the plea filed by one Rajan against respondent New Waqt Club.

Earlier, the bench had intervened in the matter which is related to the implementation of the enactments mentioned in Schedule 1 of the NGT Act 2010. Tribunal found it appropriate to obtain a factual report for which joint Committee comprising Delhi Jal Board and Deputy Commissioner, North-West District, Kanjhawala was constituted.

However, on November 18, 2020, the NGT was informed that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate was required to carry out an inspection but that could not be done due to Covid-19.

Later on September 13 last year, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has submitted an action taken report stating that officials of DPCC and SDM, Kanjhawala inspected the premises and did not find any bore well at Ramleela ground.

Further at the address Y842, Mangolpuri, they did not find the existence of respondent club and instead one Raju was residing therein who stated that the house was purchased by him from Lalit Prasad Sinha about two years back, the report said.

"New Waqt Club does not exist at Ram Leela ground or Y-842, Mangolpuri," it said.

"In view of the above report, where against no objection has been filed by the applicant, we find no occasion to pass any further order", the bench said in the order dated February 25.

Accordingly, the plea has been disposed of.

