NGT finds environmental violations by Muzaffarnagar-based Triveni Sugar Mill

New Delhi, Feb 19 The National Green Tribunal has observed violation of the environmental norms by Triveni Sugar Mill, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh which includes illegal disposal of untreated effluent and absence of various records.

The NGT bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a grievance against the discharge of untreated effluent by the sugar mill, resulting in contamination of groundwater in the area of about one and a half kilometers and up to a depth of 50 meters.

While taking note of the earlier NGT-assigned joint committee, the bench said the panel report showed a violation of the environmental norms by the Project Proponent which include illegal disposal of untreated effluent, dilution at the outlet with fresh water to conceal real status, absence of flow meter at the boiler, absence of records of oil and grease stored, absence of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) logbook.

The issue needs to be remedied in terms of the recommendations in the report, it said.

Further, directing the committee to take into account the past violations, the bench said it needs to assess and recover compensation, in accordance with the law, having regard to the nature of the violation, period of violation, cost of remediation, and turnover of the industry.

"We also find that NOC for extraction of groundwater for five years is contrary to the norms with regard to the period for which such NOC can be given. Let the joint Committee give a supplementary report, a copy of which may also be served on the project proponent for its response, if any, before this Tribunal before the next date which may include further action taken by the State Pollution Control Board, if any," said the order dated on February 15.

The bench also asked the Committee to examine the source of Selenium (SE) as found in its report, directing to file the report by April 30.

Further hearing in the matter has been posted for May 27.

