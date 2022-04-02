NGT seeks report on plea alleging illegal mining in UP's Sonbhadra

New Delhi, April 2 The National Green Tribunal sought a factual and action taken report from a joint committee headed by the District Magistrate and State Pollution Control Board on a plea against illegal mining in five villages in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a plea filed by All India Kaimur Peoples Front against illegal mining in Bhagwa, Agorikhas, Khewandha, Rediaya and Korgi villages.

According to the applicant, Poclain Machines are being used for mining by the respondent operators. Requisite District Survey Report (DSR) has not been prepared nor Environmental Clearance (EC) granted as required under the Sand Mining Guidelines, 2020 read with the EIA Notification, 2006 as well as the judgment of the Supreme Court, it contended.

Taking note of the complaint, the green court said: "We find it necessary to require a factual and action taken report from a Joint Committee comprising State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, State PCB and District Magistrate, Sonbhadra."

It further said that the state PCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, directing the panel to meet within two weeks and undertake a visit to the site. The Committee may coordinate with any other concerned department and after verifying the facts, furnish a report within two months, the green court said in the order dated Mach 30.

Further hearing in the matter will be held on July 13.

