NHA, Maha University of Health Sciences tie up to drive digital health education

New Delhi, Aug 13 The National Health Authority (NHA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to foster digital health education in the country.

As part of the collaboration, MUHS will offer its Digital Health Foundation Course (DHFC) to NHA.

DHFC provides a comprehensive understanding of Digital Health fundamentals to doctors and healthcare providers.

MUHS will also co-develop additional digital health programmes to support the roll-out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in the country.

NHA, on its part, will steer the government policy on the digital health landscape in the country for the development of an interoperable digital health ecosystem.

“The partnership marks a significant milestone in integrating digital health education into medical curricula and laying the foundation for a more connected and effective healthcare ecosystem,” said Union Health Minister J P Nadda, in whose presence the MoU was inked.

“Besides enhancing the skills of medical students and professionals, the tie-up will also boost the broader implementation of the ABDM, ultimately benefiting millions of Indians with better access to quality care,” Nadda added.

The DHFC curriculum has been curated by leading doctors and subject matter experts. It will be customised for the stakeholders in the public health ecosystem.

It will be made available to medical students, in-service doctors, and healthcare professionals through various platforms, including Mission Karmayogi’s iGOT platform, providing opportunities for digital health certification and continuing medical education credits.

“While contributing to the digital teaching landscape in the country, the MUHS will create a ‘need-based’ designed course to ensure the capacity-building of the health workers” -- essential to enable health workers to effectively implement Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY),” Nadda said.

The courses will be taken to the ground level by NHA to help in the strengthening of the healthcare ecosystem in our country, the minister noted.

--IANS

rvt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor