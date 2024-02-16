NHAI Issues Advisory for FASTag Users, Excludes Paytm Payments Bank

The Road Tolling Authority of the National Highway Authority of India has issued an advisory for FASTag users. The authority has prepared a list of 32 banks and asked the users to buy FASTag only from these banks.

Name of Paytm Payments Bank FASTag is not in this list. So it simply means that Paytm FASTag users will have to get a new FASTag. According to an estimate, there are more than 2 crore Paytm FASTag users in the country. RBI has banned Paytm Payment Bank. Paytm Payments Bank has stopped almost all its services after February 29 as per Central Bank's instructions.



Statement issued through social media

The National Highways Authority of India has posted a post on its social media handle X (X), in which you can travel hassle-free with FASTag. Also, buy your FASTag only from the banks listed below, it said. Names of around 32 banks have been announced in this list, which does not include Paytm.

Almost seven crore FASTag users in India

According to a report in Economic Times, this decision taken by the National Highways Authority of India is aimed at saving the Paytm FASTag users from any hassle so that they do not face any problem while paying the toll while traveling on the highways. Meanwhile, there are nearly seven crore FASTag users in India and Paytm Payments Bank claims to have over 30 percent market share. In such a situation, the number of users of Paytm Payment Bank is estimated to be around 2 crores.