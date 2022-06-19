NHPC briefs Union Minister Jitendra Singh about its ongoing projects in J-K

National Hydro Project Corporation on Saturday briefed Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh about the ongoing projects of the corporation that are taking place for the development of the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in an official statement, said, "Chairman and Managing Director, National Hydro Project Corporation, AK Singh called on Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh and briefed him about the status of the ongoing power projects in Kishtwar, which when completed will turn Kishtwar into a major power hub generating nearly 6000 MV of power."

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding ongoing projects of NHPC in Jammu and Kashmir and prospects of future business development in Jammu and Kashmir. AK Singh apprised him of the progress of these projects.

"Pakal Dul HE Project (1000MW) is under active construction after river diversion was carried out on November 1, 2021. The project will generate 3230 Mus annually and is expected to be completed by July 2025 Kiru HE Project (624 MW) is also under active construction," the statement read.

It further said, "The river diversion was carried out on December 31, 2021, and will generate 2272 Musli annually. The project is expected to be completed by July 2025. The work of the Kwar HE Project (40MW) started with the award of the Civil Work package on May 11, 2022. The project will generate 1975 MUs annually and the scheduled completion is in Nov 2026. Ratle HE Project (850 MW) is under construction and work started by awarding the EPC Contract on January 18, 2022."

The scheduled date of commissioning of the project is February 10, 2026 and once commissioned, the project will generate 3136 MU annually. Kirthai-II HE Project (930 MW) is under investigation and will generate 3329.52MU annually on commissioning.

With the commissioning of all these projects, the power requirement of Jammu and Kashmir will be improved drastically and will help in achieving the goal of zero carbon emission. He also assured continued support and cooperation of the State to NHPC.

( With inputs from ANI )

