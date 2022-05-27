NHRC issues notices to UP govt over suicide by 3 women during police raid

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the media report that a woman and her two daughters consumed poison during a police raid at their house in Bachaud village of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on May 25.

As per the NHRC's press release, the elder daughter, aged 19 died on the same day, whereas the mother and her younger daughter (17-years-old) died in a hospital in Meerut on May 26.

Reportedly, a case has been registered against a Sub-Inspector and five others.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks including the present status of the investigation of the case and whether any relief has been granted to the family of the victims.

"Issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that going by the contents of the media reports, it seems that the law enforcing agencies failed to deal with the situation sensibly resulting in violation of human rights," the release stated.

According to the media report, carried on May 27, the son of the woman, belonging to the Lohar community, had eloped about a fortnight ago with a woman belonging to a Scheduled Caste. The family members of the woman who had eloped, registered a complaint, following which the police conducted a raid to search the couple at the boy's house.

Reportedly, the police personnel and the brothers of the woman who had eloped were present during the raid.

The villagers are demanding that they be booked for pushing the woman and her daughters to consume the poisonous substance.

"It is also mentioned in the news report that a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace. The police had reportedly not arrested anyone so far," the release further informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor