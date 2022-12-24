NHRC sends notice to UP chief secy over reports of tantrik treating girls

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary over an alleged incident of a tantrik being called to treat 15 girl students who fell ill after eating a mid-day-meal at a government school in Mahoba.

The commission took suo motu cognizsance of media reports that the administration of a state-run school in the Mahoba district called a Tantrik to treat the 15 girl students. They were taken to hospital after police intervention, accordig to an official press release.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to human rights violations of the students, who instead of being taken to a hospital for treatment by the school authorities, were reportedly subjected to superstitious practices at a government-run school.

It has issued a notice to the chief secretary, seeking a detailed report in the matter within 4 weeks.

It is expected to include the steps taken or to be taken to ensure that this type of incident should not recur in the future in the State, the statement read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor