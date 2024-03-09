NIA Alerts as Suspected Rameswaram Cafe Bomber Believed to Have Reached Pune

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) suspects that the terrorists involved in the Rameswaram Cafe blast in Bangalore have possibly arrived in Pune. Following the explosion, the suspect traveled to Ballari in Karnataka by bus. Subsequently, it is believed that he made his way to Pune through Bhatkal, Gokarna, Belgaum, and Kolhapur. However, NIA officials have not verified if the suspect indeed arrived in Pune or if he switched buses during the journey.

On March 1, a bomb exploded at Rameswaram Cafe in Bangalore. The suspected terrorist fled with a bag of explosives. Following the incident, authorities obtained CCTV footage from the cafe to aid in their investigation. A suspect was identified in the footage, and efforts to confirm their identity are ongoing. The suspect reportedly left Bangalore by bus after the explosion. The NIA received intel that the suspect alighted at Ballari station. Footage from the location has been secured.

Subsequently, it was discovered that the suspect transferred buses at Ballari station and traveled to Hospet and Gokarna in Karnataka. The NIA suspects that the suspect may have continued on to Pune from there. Karnataka investigative agencies have shared this information with NIA teams in Pune and Mumbai. However, the exact whereabouts of the suspect remain unknown. How did the suspect manage to evade capture? An investigation is currently in progress. Sources indicate that CCTV footage from various bus stands in Bangalore, Ballari, Hospet, Bhatkal, and Gokarna is being collected.