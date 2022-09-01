NIA Announces Rs 25 Lakh Bounty On Dawood Ibrahim and 15 lakh on Tiger Memon

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of ₹25 lakh on underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim and various other reward amounts for his associates in a probe related to the ‘D’ Company — Ibrahim’s gang — establishing a unit in India to smuggle arms, explosives, drugs and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and carry out terror attacks in close association with Pakistani agencies and terror outfits, senior officials said on Wednesday.

While anyone who provides information pertaining to Dawood will get Rs.25 lakh, the corresponding bounty for Chhota Shakeel is Rs.20 lakh. On the other hand, the reward amount for Anees Ibrahim and Tiger Memon is Rs.15 lakh. All these terrorists are believed to be hiding in Pakistan. Considered a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim is also infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. Along with his close aides, he allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. Ibrahim is not just a fugitive for India, but also has been designated as a terrorist by the United States of America.