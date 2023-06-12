NIA attaches 3 properties of terror funding accused in J&K

Srinagar, June 12 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached three properties of a terror funding accused in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

NIA sources said that after obtaining court orders, the agency's officials attached three properties of terror funding accused, Zahoor Ahmad Watali in the Bagatpora area of Kupwara district's Handwara tehsil.

Same sources said that the general public have been informed about the attachment of these properties through notice boards erected on these properties.

