NIA attaches property of Hizbul terrorist in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, March 3 National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the property of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Basit Reshi in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town.

The NIA action against Basit Reshi comes a day after the agency attached the property of Al-Umar terror group founder, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar in Srinagar city.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently declared Basit Reshi, presently in Pakistan, as a 'designated terrorist' under the unlawful activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his involvement in 'subversive activities and for coordinating target killings'.

NIA attached the property of Basit Reshi in Dangerpora area of Sopore town.

