NIA Conducts Raids Across 30 Locations in 4 States and UT in Terrorist-Gangster Nexus Case

The National Investigation Agency conducted raids across four states and one Union Territory on Monday as part of its investigation into the nexus between terrorists and gangsters, according to sources familiar with the matter.

According to the sources, the NIA is conducting thorough searches at 30 different locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh as part of their ongoing probe into the terrorist-gangster nexus.

An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, the NIA has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from proceeds of terrorism.