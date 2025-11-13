NIA conducts searches across 5 states in Al-Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, Nov 13 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out coordinated searches at 10 locations across five states in connection with the Al-Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, according to an official NIA press release.

The press release stated, “NIA teams conducted searches at premises linked with various suspects and their associates at the selected locations in the states of West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana and Gujarat. Several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during the searches and are being sent for forensic analysis,” said the press release.

The case, registered as RC-19/2023/NIA/DLI (Al-Qaida Gujarat case) in June 2023, was filed under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code, and the Foreigners Act.

Investigations so far have revealed that four Bangladeshi nationals, identified as “Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari @ Munna Khan, Azarul Islam @ Jahangir @ Aakash Khan, and Abdul Latif @ Mominul Ansari,” illegally entered India from Bangladesh using forged Indian identity documents. The suspects were found to have links with the proscribed Al-Qaida terrorist organisation.

The press release added, “The men were involved in the collection and transfer of funds to Al-Qaida operatives in Bangladesh, and were also found to be actively motivating Muslim youth.”

The NIA had previously filed a charge sheet on November 10, 2023, against five accused persons before the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad.

The recent searches were aimed at strengthening ongoing investigations into the network’s operations and uncovering its financial and operational links within India and across the border. NIA officials indicated that the devices and documents seized would undergo forensic examination to extract further evidence related to terror financing, recruitment, and communication channels.

The agency is actively probing the modus operandi of the accused, including the creation of fake documents, cross-border movement, and connections with radical elements in India and Bangladesh. The action reflects NIA’s relentless efforts to dismantle terror networks and curb extremist activities in the country.

The investigation continues as the NIA works to identify additional operatives and disrupt the funding channels used by Al-Qaida in the region. Authorities have assured that strict monitoring and preventive measures are being implemented to prevent any resurgence of terrorist activities.

