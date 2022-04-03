NIA conducts searches at 17 locations in Assam; woman Maoist held

New Delhi, April 3 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted a search operation at 17 different locations in Assam in Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts, and also arrested a woman Maoist cadre who has been on the run for a long time.

A senior NIA official said Reema Orang a.k.a. Saraswati was arrested from Dibrugarh district following a tip-off.

The official said that the case pertains to the arrest of a Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee a.k.a. Kanchan Da, a member of Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) along with his associate Akash Orang a.k.a. Kajal, a member of Assam State Organising Committee of CPI (Maoist) from Patimara Tea Garden of Cachar district.

The accused along with their associates were involved in spreading the network of CPI (Maoist) in Assam and northeastern region.

The case was initially registered at Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati, and later on, the NIA took over the probe this year.

During the searches, digital devices and incriminating documents of CPI Maoist party were recovered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor