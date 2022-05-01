NIA conducts searches in Assam in Maoist case of Cachar district, Assam

New Delhi, May 1 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it had recently carried out raids at two locations in Kamrup district of Assam in connection with the Maoist terror case.

The case pertains to arrest of Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da, a member of Central Committee of CPI Maoist along with his associate Akash Orang alias Kajal, a member of Assam State Organising Committee of CPI (Maoist) by Assam Police from Patimara Tea Garden under Udarband PS of Cachar district on March 6.

"The accused, along with their other associates, were involved in spreading the network of CPI(Maoist) in Assam and North-East region," the official said.

The case was initially registered at Crime Branch Police Station, Guwahati, and later, the probe was taken over by the NIA on March 16.

During searches incriminating documents were seized.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor