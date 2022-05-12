NIA files charge sheet against four in Jamaat-e-Islami J&K terror funding case

New Delhi, May 12 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has filed a charge sheet against four accused in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, terror funding case.

It said that it has filed the charge sheet in special NIA court of Patiala House here against four arrested accused persons Javaid Ahmad Lone, Aadil Ahmad Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, and Rameez Ahmad Kondu.

The accused were charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

The case was registered against members and cadres of Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K, for their involvement in separatist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir even after its declaration as an unlawful association on February 28, 2019.

According to NIA, the accused had been collecting funds domestically as well as from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but had instead used it to encourage violent and secessionist activities.

The NIA registered the case suo-moto on February 5 last year.

The agency said that their investigation in the case has revealed that accused Javaid Ahmad Lone has been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI, J&K. In these meetings, he has been giving hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to donate according to their status. Further, both accused Javaid Ahmad Lone and Aadil Ahmad Lone had acquired firearms and ammunition, with ulterior motives from the co-accused persons.

Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA said in a statement.

