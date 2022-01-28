NIA files chargesheet against 8 in ISIS Kerala module case

New Delhi, Jan 28 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against eight accused persons in the ISIS Kerala terror module case.

The accused have been identified as Deepthi Marla alias Maryam, Mohd Waqar Lone alias Wilson Kashmiri, Mizha Siddeeque, Shifa Haris alias Ayesha, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar alias Abdullah, Ammar Abdul Rahiman and Muzamil Hassan Bhat.

The probe agency said that it had registered the case in March 2021 pertaining to terrorist activities of Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya, a resident of Kerala, and his associates, who ran various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalising and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against three accused persons in the same case on September 8, 2021.

The NIA said the investigation has revealed that all the eight accused persons chargesheeted on Friday were affiliated to ISIS.

It further said the accused were involved in radicalising and recruiting people for ISIS, organising terror funds and grooming like-minded gullible Muslim youth using different secured social media platforms.

Earlier on January 3, the NIA and Kerala Police in a joint operation had arrested woman ISIS operative, Mundadiguttu Sadananda Marla Deepthi Marla alias Maryam, a resident of Mangalore.

During the course of investigation, the NIA found that after the decline of ISIS Caliphate in Syria and Iraq, Deepthi and Mohammed Ameen had visited Kashmir in January and March 2020 for religious migration.

"But the real purpose of their visit was to get engaged in terrorist activities and supporting the activities of ISIS. Our investigation has also revealed that Deepthi was the kingpin of the ISIS conspiracy along with Mohd Ameen," an NIA official said.

