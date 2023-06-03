NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 5 in Coimbatore blast case

New Delhi, June 3 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against five persons accused in the Coimbatore car bomb blast case that took place in October 2022.

Earlier, six accused were charge sheeted on April 20.

The NIA charge sheeted Umar Faaruq, Firose Khan, Mohamed Thoufeeq, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali.

The case relates to an explosion in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil Temple at Eswaran Kovil Street in Ukkadam, Coimbatore, on October 23, 2022.

The vehicle-borne improvised explosive device was driven by one Jamesha Mubeen, who was reportedly inspired by the ISIS ideology to commit this act of terror.

NIA took up the investigation of the case on October 27, 2022. As of now the NIA has charge sheeted 11 accused in the matter.

"Investigations so far have revealed that Jamesha Mubeen, along with Mohammed Asarutheen, Umar Faaruq, Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofer Ali, had conspired to carry out a series of suicidal terror attacks in Coimbatore city. The attack was intended to wreak revenge on the 'Kafirs' (non-believers), as stated in one of the "self-made confessional videos" made a few days before the intended attack," said the NIA.

The NIA added that the probe has further revealed that two accused, Azharudeen and Afsar, had helped Mubeen procure, mix and prime the explosives, while Md. Talha had provided the car that was used in the crime.

Three accused, Ferose, Riyaz and Nawas, had helped Jamesha load the various building blocks of the IED, incuding drums and gas cylinders into the car.

"The conspiracy was hatched in the forest area of Sathyamangalam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, where Umar Faaruq was elected as the 'Amir' (Commander of Army) to lead the execution of the attack. He, in turn, assigned various roles to the other accused persons. The conspirators had planned to use the remaining explosives for a series of terror attacks. Mohammed Thoufeeq was in possession of radical books and a notepad handed over by Jamesha Mubeen containing designs to make IEDs," said the NIA.

Umar Faaruq and Jamesha Mubeen had also collected funds for the commission of the terror act, while the accused Sanofer Ali had also supported Jamesha Mubeen financially for the terror act. Firose Khan had abetted the terror attack by providing logistic support.

"The larger aim of the conspiracy was to wage war against the Government of India by targeting its various branches, i.e., general administration, police, judiciary," the NIA added.



