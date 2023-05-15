NIA files supplementary charge sheet against one in Lashkar terror case

New Delhi, May 15 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against one accused in a case involving the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The NIA has charged Faisal Muneer alias Ali Bhai, a resident of Talab Khatikan area (J&K), of conspiring with Pakistan-based operatives of LeT/TRF for transportation of firearms and explosives for carrying out terrorist acts in India.

"He had entered into a conspiracy with his handlers based across-the-border to deliver the consignments of weapons and explosives to active terrorist commanders and operatives of these outfits for commission of terror acts in India," the NIA has alleged.

The NIA has further stated in the charge sheet that as part of the conspiracy hatched with other co-accused and handlers/operatives of LeT/TRF, Faisal had actively worked for terror outfits and had received funds from operatives of LeT with the intent to further its terror activities.

Faizal is the fourth person to be charge-sheeted in the case.

The NIA lodged this case on November 18, 2021. It had earlier filed a charge sheet against accused Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub, Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza and Mudasir Ahmed Dar.

The three accused, found working at the behest of LeT/TRF operatives, as Overground Workers (OGWS), were charged under various sections of the law.

"During investigations, it emerged that Faisal was working as an active OGW of LeT/TRF, and was involved in receiving, collecting, and supplying weapons /explosives /funds.

"These materials were sent/dropped from Pakistan via drones in the areas situated near the International Border area of Samba/Kathua, for carrying out terrorist activities in India. After receiving the consignments from his associates, accused Faisal Muneer used to store them at his residence for onward delivery to terrorist operatives and their OGWs on the directions of the terror operatives based across the border," the NIA said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor