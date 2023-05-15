NIA files 'supplementary chargesheet' against one involved in activities of LeT offshoot TRF

New Delhi [India], May 15 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against one accused in a case involving the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Faisal Muneer alias Ali Bhai, a resident of Talab Khatikan in Jammu and Kashmir, has been named in the chargesheet for conspiring with Pakistan-based operatives of LeT and TRF for the transportation of firearms and explosives for carrying out terrorist acts in India.

Muneer had entered into a conspiracy with his handlers based across the border to deliver the consignments of weapons and explosives to active terrorist commanders and operatives of LeT and TRF for the commission of terror acts in India, reveals NIA investigations.

As part of the conspiracy hatched with other co-accused, handlers and operatives of LeT and TRF, Muneer had actively worked for these terror outfits and had received funds from operatives of LeT with the intent to further its terror activities.

Muneer is the fourth person to be chargesheeted in the case registered suo moto by the NIA on November 18, 2021.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against accused Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub, Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza and Mudasir Ahmed Dar respectively on June 18, November 9 and December 17, 2022.

The three accused, found working at the behest of LeT and TRF operatives, as Overground Workers (OGWs), were charged under various sections of the law.

During investigations, the NIA said, it emerged that Muneer was working as an active OGW of LeT and TRF, and was involved in receiving, collecting, and supplying weapons and explosives and funds.

"These materials were sent and dropped from Pakistan via drones in the areas situated near the International Border area of Samba and Kathua for carrying out terrorist activities in India," the NIA said.

After receiving the consignments from his associates, Muneer used to store them at his residence for onward delivery to terrorist operatives and their OGWs, on the directions of the LeT and TRF operatives based across the border.

In its Supplementary Chargesheet filed in the NIA Special Court in Patiala House, the NIA has charged Muneer under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and UA(P) Act, 1967.

