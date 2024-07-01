NIA Grants Permission for Jailed Kashmiri Leader Engineer Rashid to Take Oath as MP; Delhi Court to Pass Order Tomorrow

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has given its consent for Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid, who is currently lodged in jail, to take oath as a Member of Parliament on July 5. Rashid won the Baramulla parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024.

NIA gives consent for jailed Kashmiri leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP, Delhi court to pass order tomorrow — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2024

However, the Delhi High Court has scheduled the matter for July 2 in the case, which will decide whether Rashid will be allowed to participate in his swearing-in ceremony amid his ongoing legal procedures. The decision of the central investigation agency comes today after the counsel representing the NIA did not oppose Rashid's plea to be granted interim bail or custody parole for the leader's oath-taking ceremony.

NIA said the consent is subject to certain conditions, including not interacting with media.