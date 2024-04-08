NIA Issues Summons to Three Trinamool Congress Leaders in Connection With Bhupatinagar Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned three Trinamool Congress leaders for questioning in relation to the Bhupatinagar blast case. The leaders, namely Manab Kumar Karaya, Subir Maity, and Naba Kumar Ponda, have been requested to present themselves before NIA officers in the designated location.

Three TMC leaders have been summoned to our city office for questioning on Monday morning, the officer told PTI. Last week, the trio failed to attend the scheduled questioning session with NIA officers. The NIA officer stated that the two TMC leaders who were arrested were uncooperative with their inquiries.

On Saturday, a team from the NIA reportedly faced an attack by a mob while attempting to apprehend two primary suspects linked to the 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case in Purba Medinipur district. This incident ignited a political controversy, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the investigators of assaulting the villagers.

The attack on the NIA team happened around three months after villagers and locals assaulted a team of Enforcement Department (ED) officers when they went to raid the residence of, now arrested, TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5 in connection with the alleged ration scam.