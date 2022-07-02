NIA keeps close watch on groups in touch with Pakistani handlers

New Delhi, July 2 National Investigation Agency sleuths probing the Udaipur horror killing of Kanhaiya Lal have suggested that there might be many more groups or individuals who have been given the task by Pakistan based handlers, said sources.

The sources said that after the Udaipur incident they were looking for such groups. Indian numbers used to get in touch with Pakistani handlers are being traced.

Meanwhile, a similar murder which took place on June 21 in Maharashtra's Amravati was also reported.

"We are trying to learn how many persons have been radicalised by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the two prime accused in the Udaipur incident in which tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed. From their WhatsApp group we are trying to know how many Indian numbers were active on that group," said the sources.

They said the Pakistani handlers are using the Nupur Sharma incident as a tool to incite gullible youths. Apart from this there are a few radical groups which are sending provocative messages.

"We have to identify those who have been given the task and those who were in touch with all radical groups having links with the ISIS and other terror groups," said the source.

Presently the NIA has formed a team of ten officials to probe the matter.

