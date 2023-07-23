NIA raid in UP for accused in Hizbul terror cases

Lucknow, July 23 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided the residential premises of an absconding accused in the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror conspiracy case.The raids were conducted on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Riaz Ahmad, a resident of Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir.

NIA has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for any leads on Ahmad. The searches conducted at his house led to the seizure of one mobile phone, which is being analysed.

The case, registered initially by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on September 12, 2018, was taken over by the NIA on September 24, 2018.

This case was registered against Qamar-Uz-Zaman and others for carrying out terror attacks by HM cadres at different places in UP and other parts of India.

Zaman and one absconding accused, Osama-bin-Javed were charge-sheeted in NIA special court, Lucknow on March 11, 2019 under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Osama was killed in an encounter with security forces on September 28, 2019.

On May 29, 2021, a supplementary charge sheet was filed against arrested accused Nisar Ahmad Sheikh and Nishad Ahmad Butt, both residents of J&K.

A second supplementary charge sheet was filed against arrested accused Danish Naseer on November 25, 2022.

"Investigations revealed that accused Qamar-Uz-Zaman was radicalized by Osama-bin-Javed to join HM and both received nine months' training by HM cadres. Absconding accused Riaz Ahmed, an active militant and district deputy commander of the HM, along with co-accused Mohammad Amin, an active militant and district commander of HM, was involved in recruiting and training accused Zaman and Osama in the forests of Kishtwar district of J&K," said the NIA.

After completion of training, Zaman was directed to set up bases and hideouts and select targets in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and other parts of India for terrorist activities. He had come to Kanpur for reconnaissance of a few targets, the NIA said.

