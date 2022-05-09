NIA raids Dawood men, hawala operators in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 9 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) swooped on more than a dozen locations in Mumbai linked with Pakistan-based mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's associates, drug-peddlers and hawala operators, here on Monday.

NIA teams carried out simultaneous raids at Mumbai and Thane locations like Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Mazagaon, Santacruz, Kurla, Goregaon, Borivali, Mumbra (Thane), and other places.

The NIA had lodged its FIR in February in which many Hawala operators and drug peddlers were found allegedly connected to the absconder mafia don and his close associates.

