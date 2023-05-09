NIA raids multiple locations in J&K, TN in separate cases

New Delhi, May 9 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday conducting raids in Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu in separate cases, sources told .

A source said that in Tamil Nadu the NIA was raiding ten locations belonging to the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) premises were also being raided.

The NIA teams were examining a number of incriminating documents.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the raids were going on at multiple locations in a terror funding case.

As of now the NIA has not officially commented anything on the raids.

Further details are awaited.

