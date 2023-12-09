NIA searches over 44 locations in ISIS conspiracy case

New Delhi, Dec 9 In a massive crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at over 44 locations in ISIS conspiracy module case.

NIA sources said that the agency sleuths are carrying out searches at over 44 locations since early morning in Karnataka, Maharashtra and other locations.

The source said that several locations in Thane, Pune, Mira Bhayander are also being searched.

The NIA has registered a case earlier this year in connection with the ISIS conspiracy case.

