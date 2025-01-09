NIA seeks public help in capturing gangster Happy Passia, offers Rs 5 lakh reward

New Delhi, Jan 9 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, in connection with a recent grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh. Passia is an absconding gangster, and the NIA has urged the public to come forward with any relevant information.

"Harpreet Singh, also referred to as Happy Passia or Jora, hails from Ajnala tehsil in District Amritsar, Punjab. He is a wanted fugitive in the NIA case RC-15/2024/NIA/DLI, which was registered on October 1, 2024. This case is related to a grenade attack that took place on September 11, 2024, at a residence in Sector 10, Chandigarh," an NIA release read.

The attack targeted former Jalandhar SP Jaskirat Singh Chahal and his family. It was carried out by two individuals, Rohan and Vishal Masih, who threw the grenade and then fled the scene. Passia later claimed responsibility for the attack via social media, further implicating himself in the assault.

The NIA filed an application in the Chandigarh District Court seeking an arrest warrant against Passia in connection with the attack.

The case involves serious charges, including violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA (P) Act), the Explosive Substances Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and assault. The investigation has revealed that Passia orchestrated the grenade attack while working for Harvinder Singh Rinda, a Pakistan-based Khalistani operative associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), which is a designated terrorist organisation.

The NIA has made public requests for any information about Passia, offering anonymity for those who come forward with useful details. The agency has issued a poster in which it has provided contact numbers and email addresses for reporting.

Passia remains at large, and the NIA is actively pursuing him to bring him to justice. His involvement in terrorist activities continues to pose a significant threat to national security.

