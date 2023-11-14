NIA seizes property of arrested militant in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Nov 14 Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized the property of an arrested militant who had helped the escape of foreign terrorist.

Officials said that a team of NIA on Tuesday seized a property in village Begumbagh of Pulwama district that belongs to Mohd Tika Khan, son of Abdul Ahad Khan, a resident of Singoo Narbal.

Khan has been in custody since 2018.

“This action is part of a case related to the escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohd Naveed Jatt (now killed), from SMHS hospital in Srinagar in 2018,” officials said.

