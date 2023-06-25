NIA to probe Manipur's Kwakta blast as insurgents' role "highly suspected": Police

Imphal (Manipur)[India], June 25 : Manipur Police on Saturday said that the investigation into an explosion in Kwakta village in Bishnupur district earlier this week has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency as involvement of insurgents "is highly suspected."

"Since the involvement of insurgents operating in the state and across the border in the above-mentioned case is highly suspected, the case is being transferred to NIA (National Investigation Agency) in the interest of National Security," the Manipur Police said in a statement.

Earlier on 21 June at 7.10 pm, an explosion took place in a SUV over a bridge located at the adjoining area of Phougakhegao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim Road.

According to the police statement, the explosive was fitted inside a Mahindra Scorpio which was parked over the bridge by unknown miscreants. Following the blast, some portion of the bridge on the Western side got badly damaged and three boys sustained minor injuries before they were evacuated from the spot for medical treatment.

A suo-motu case was registered at Phougakchao Ikhai police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substances Act, and PDPP Act for further investigation into the matter. Officials added that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle came from Churachandpur's side.

Earlier, at the all-party meeting convened by the Centre on the violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave an assurance of restoring peace in the state while the opposition parties questioned PM Narendra Modi's 'silence' on the matter.

The meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders are present in the meeting.

Union Home Minister, after the meeting, said that all political parties sensitively and apolitically gave their suggestions for restoration of peace in Manipur and the government will consider these suggestions with an open mind.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur since day one and guiding us with full sensitivity to find a solution to this problem.

The Home Minister solicited the cooperation of all the political parties to help defuse the situation and restore peace and trust among various communities in Manipur at the earliest.

However, Shah also said that the situation in Manipur is normal as there was no life lost since June 13.

"The situation in Manipur is slowly returning to normal, since the late night of June 13, not a single person has died in violence in the state, so far 1800 looted weapons have been surrendered," Shah said after chairing an all-party meet in New Delhi to discuss the prevailing situations in Manipur.

Talking about the measures taken regarding the situation in Manipur, he further said that 36,000 security personnel are deployed in the state, 40 IPS officers, and 20 medical teams have been sent to the state and the supply of all essential items including medicines is being ensured.

"Fencing work of 10 km of Myanmar-Manipur border has been completed, tendering work for 80 km of border fencing has been completed and survey of remaining border is underway," he added.

Those who attended the meeting included BJP president J P Nadda, former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh (Congress), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Singh (NPP), Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), Birendra Prasad Baishya (Asom Gana Parishad), M Thambi Durai (AIADMK), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Pinaki Misra (BJD), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena).

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor