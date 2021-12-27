Night curfew in the interest of public health: CM Bommai

As Omicron cases continue to rise across the country, Karnataka has imposed a night curfew in the state.

"Night curfew has been imposed in the state in the interest of public health," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said while speaking to media persons on Monday.

He said, "Solatium is being paid to BPL families of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 in all districts and taluks. A programme in this regard is being held in Bengaluru as well."

Reacting to displeasure among the business community against the night curfew he said, "the measure has been taken in the interest of public health. People would have to strictly follow COVID-19 norms at tourist spots."

On December 2, Karnataka reported the country's first Omicron case in Bengaluru.

Further, India has logged 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. As per the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 75,841. "Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry. Meanwhile, the tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 578.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP State Executive Committee meeting, which is to be held in Hubballi, would discuss issues related to party organisation and other developments. The meeting, which is held once every two months, would take important decisions, he said.

Replying to a question about much-expected cabinet expansion, Bommai said that it is an internal matter of the party and the party high command would take a call on that. "There is good coordination between the party and the administration. The government will come up with more good programmes in the days ahead and seek a public mandate in 2023 on the basis of its good work for the people," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

