Nikos Christodoulides Awards Highest Honour of Cyprus 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' to PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III,' the highest honour of Cyprus, by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday, June 16. PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Cyprus President and dedicated the award to 140 crore Indians. "This is an honour not just to Narendra Modi but to 140 crore Indians."

PM Modi said, "This is an honour to their capabilities and aspirations. This is an honour to our culture, brotherhood and the ideology of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." He also dedicated the award to relations between India and Cyprus, shared in terms of mutual understanding.

"On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with great humility and thankfulness. This award is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, regional integrity and our people," PM Modi said.

"I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure global environment," PM Modi said.