Nine exotic animals recovered from Assam-Mizoram border

Guwahati, April 10 Assam Police on Monday recovered nine exotic animals from Cachar district along Assam-Mizoram border, officials said here.

The recovered animal species include seven spider monkeys and two black and white ruffed lemurs, which were kept in cages in the Dholai area by the animal traffickers.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahato, told , "We have recovered nine exotic animals from Saifai road in Dholai that connects Assam's Cachar district with Kolashib district of Mizoram."

According to the police, the miscreants fled from the spot abandoning the consignment on the road after noticing the police patrolling team.

"These exotic animals were probably smuggled in from Myanmar or Indonesia using the Mizoram-Assam route. We suspect that some locals are also involved in animal trafficking, and we are investigating every aspect to nab the miscreants," Mahato said.

The animals have been handed over to the Assam Zoo authority.

