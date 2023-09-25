Nine minor boys among 17 rescued from traffickers in Bihar's Kishanganj railway station

Patna, Sep 25 The Kishanganj police with the help of Childline managed to rescue 17 persons, including nine minor boys from traffickers, officials said on Monday.

The joint team conducted a raid on the Kamakhya-Katra superfast train on Sunday and rescued the victims. Two human traffickers were also arrested.

“We had received an input about human traffickers taking some minor boys on the train. We have conducted a raid on the Kamakhya-Katra superfast train as soon as it reached platform number 2 of Kishanganj railway station,” said Muzahid Alam, a member of Childline Bihar.

“During investigation, it appeared that the human traffickers were taking them to Ludhiana for the job of labourers. We have filed a complaint in the town police station,” Alam said.

An FIR has been registered against the two traffickers and further investigation was underway.

