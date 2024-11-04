Ningol Chakkouba festival celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 4 One of Manipur's biggest festivals, Ningol Chakkouba, was held nationwide with religious fervour and gaiety.

'Ningol Chakkouba' is the biggest festival of the majority Meitei community, but the scenario has changed over the last many years, with the participation of different communities in the annual festival.

The festival is held every year on the second day of the lunar month of Hiyangei of the Meitei calendar.

The main component of the festival is the visit of married sisters to their maternal homes for a grand feast and joyous reunion followed by giving away gifts.

It is customary for the son of the family to extend a formal invitation to his sister for 'Ningol Chakkouba' a week before the get-together.

The festival is also held on Sunday outside Manipur and various northeastern and other states of the country where Manipuris are settled.

Last year, the festival could not be held due to ethnic violence in the state.

Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and Congress' Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur parliamentary seat Angomcha Bimol Akoijam greeted the people of Manipur on the occasion of 'Ningol Chakkouba'.

The Manipur Raj Bhavan in a post on X said: "Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended warm wishes on the joyous occasion of Ningol Chakkouba. May this celebration be filled with blessings, unity, and warmth for all."

The Chief Minister in his post on X said: "On the joyous occasion of Ningol Chakkouba, I extend my warmest wishes to all the beloved daughters and sisters of Manipur. This beautiful festival is a reminder of the deep-rooted love and respect we hold for family bonds, especially the cherished place of our daughters. May the love and warmth of family continue to strengthen the spirit of our communities."

Congress Lok Sabha MP and a former professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, in his post on X said: "Ningol Chakouba highlights women's role in strengthening bonds."

He extended his greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Ningol Chakouba festival.

Ningol Chakouba is similar to the Festival of 'Bhai Dooj' which is being celebrated on Sunday across the country.

This festival is also known across India by different names like Bhai Phota, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, or Yama Dwitiya.

The annual function is celebrated two days after Diwali, the day marks the end of several days of festivities in October-November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor