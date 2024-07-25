Nipah Virus Cases: Eight More People Test Negative for Virus in Kerala; Two New Cases Admitted to Hospital

Serum samples of eight more people in Kerala have tested negative for the Nipah virus, said Health Minister Veena George. So far, samples of 66 people on the contact list of a 15-year-old boy from Malappura district who died of the Nipah virus have tested negative. The minister said that two more people with symptoms of the disease have been admitted to hospitals, bringing the number of people currently under treatment at Manjeri and Kozhikode Medical Colleges to eight.

Minister George participated online in the Nipah review meeting held at the Malappuram Collectorate this evening. Currently, there are 472 people on the contact list, with 220 categorised as high-risk. As part of the Nipah prevention activities, health workers have completed home visits in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats in Malappuram. According to the minister, health workers visited 1,477 homes today, adding up to a total of 27,908 homes visited so far. Additionally, mental health services were provided to 227 people today.

The Minister said that all individuals on the contact list must strictly follow the isolation guidelines for 21 days. Discharged patients must also adhere to isolation guidelines. Strict action will be taken against those who do not comply, the minister said.