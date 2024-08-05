Nipah Virus Detected in Bat Samples in Kerala's Malappuram District Following 14-Year-Old Boy's Death

Nipah virus antibodies have been detected in bat samples from Pandikkad in Kerala's Malappuram district, following the death of a 14-year-old boy from the infection on June 21. Health Minister Veena George reported that antibodies were present in six of the 27 fruit bat samples collected within a five-kilometre radius of the area.

The minister said that all tests of those on the contact list of the infected individual conducted as per Nipah protocol have been negative for the virus so far.

A total of 472 people are on the contact list, with 261 individuals who have completed the required 21-day isolation period removed, Health Minister Veena George stated.

