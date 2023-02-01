Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance, ahead of the Budget presentation. She is expected to meet President Draupadi Murmu shortly. Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget 2023 speech today, that is, February 1, 2023. The Budget speech is expected to start at 11:00 AM. This will be the last full Budget of the second Narendra Modi government ahead of general elections in 2024.This year's budget session is going to have 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers.

On the first day of the Parliament’s Budget session Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Budget 2023 by FM Sitharaman will aim to fulfill the aspirations of the common man. He also said that the world is looking at the Indian economy as a bright spot. Every year the common man has expectations that the Budget will announce changes in the income tax rates and even possibly the income tax slabs.Tax experts also want FM Nirmala Sitharaman to enhance the limits of popular exemptions such as Section 80C and 80D.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may tweak income-tax slabs and increase spend on the poor through programs such as rural jobs.

