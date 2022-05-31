Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and actor-politician Jaggesh of the BJP, were among the prominent faces to file their nominations for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka on Tuesday, as the contest heats up for the fourth seat. While Sitharaman is seeking re-election from Karnataka, for Jaggesh, a former MLA and MLC, this is his first election to the Upper House of the Parliament.Before filing nomination, Sitharaman went to the historical Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru and offered prayers.

While filing nomination, alongwith Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurapa, and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel were also present.“State BJP thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to contest from Karnataka,” said Yediyurappa.He further added, “BJP has fielded three candidates and all party leaders would put in their efforts to ensure their win.”The elections are scheduled for June 10. While the BJP has fielded three candidates, Congress has fielded two candidatesFormer Union Minister Jairam Ramesh had submitted his nomination on Monday as the Congress candidate.